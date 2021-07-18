Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

NWPX stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

