Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Rises By 76.0%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $99,000.

SBI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

