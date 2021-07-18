John Albert Brussa Buys 10,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,585,506.80.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$2.87 on Friday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$414.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

