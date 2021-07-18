Fred Alger Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,690 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 379,218 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

