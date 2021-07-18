Fred Alger Management LLC Has $859,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

