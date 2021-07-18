Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 197,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $82,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

