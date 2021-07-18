Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

ARGX stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.72. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

