32,818 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

