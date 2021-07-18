Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

GMAB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

