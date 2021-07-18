Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.92.
About Shimano
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.