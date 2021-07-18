Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.92.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

