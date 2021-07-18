First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 74.1% in June

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,858,600 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 1,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

FQVLF opened at $19.65 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

