Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

