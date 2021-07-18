Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

