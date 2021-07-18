Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,059,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,357 shares of company stock worth $73,287,828. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.27 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.