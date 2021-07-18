Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

