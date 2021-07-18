Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

