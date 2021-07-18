Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $185.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

