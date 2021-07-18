GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and $4.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,409,176 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.