BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,656,464 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.