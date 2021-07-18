Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $559.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

