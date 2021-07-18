Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 11,586 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $273.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,727 shares of company stock worth $16,381,081. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

