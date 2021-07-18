Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 10,467 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

