Holocene Advisors LP Invests $32.22 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.48 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

