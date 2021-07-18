Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 62,148 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

