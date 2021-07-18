Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,039 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $83,517,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

