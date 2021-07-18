Glenview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,619 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

