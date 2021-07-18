Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,634 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

