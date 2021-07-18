Pepe Cash One Day Volume Reaches $859.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $6.68 million and $859.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

