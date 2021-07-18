Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.