Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $122.19 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.