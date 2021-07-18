Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $4,302,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

SF opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

