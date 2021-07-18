Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $219.22 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $219,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

