Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.52% of Guardant Health worth $235,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,328 shares of company stock worth $21,649,971 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

GH stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

