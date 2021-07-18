Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 308,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.67% of Ralph Lauren worth $240,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.68 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.