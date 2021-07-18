Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells $46,320.00 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00.

CHTR stock opened at $709.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $700.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

