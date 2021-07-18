Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Declines By 21.0%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $514,456.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,101,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -119.18.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.