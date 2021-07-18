Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 300,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.11 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

