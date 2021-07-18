Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 300,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $42,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.11 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.