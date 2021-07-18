Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.