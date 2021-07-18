Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Decreases By 21.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCDTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.