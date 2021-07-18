Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000.

OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

