Man Group plc Buys 71,313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 58.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 87,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.54. The firm has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

