Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 334.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $60,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

