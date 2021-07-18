Man Group plc Has $54.62 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $54,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

