Man Group plc Has $41.77 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 890.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,172.5% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 497,389 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 930.4% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 242,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,219 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 960.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 974.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.