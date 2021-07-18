Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,036 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

