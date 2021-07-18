Man Group plc Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of The Clorox worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

