Man Group plc Buys 42,190 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.