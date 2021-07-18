Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 6,185 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $23,996,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $14,062,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $36,018,000.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.