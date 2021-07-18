Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

