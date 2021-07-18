Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.