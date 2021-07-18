Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,538,000 after buying an additional 152,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 46.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 270,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

